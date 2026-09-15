$60 stolen from Leo’s Steak Shop tip jar in Folcroft, police ask for help ID’ing man

The Brief Police in Folcroft are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on camera taking $60 from the tip jar at Leo’s Steak Shop on Monday night. The owner said this is the first time in 52 years the shop has had an issue with the tip jar, which is usually left out for employees. Some employees recognized the man and police are urging anyone who knows him to contact them.



Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera taking $60 from the tip jar at Leo’s Steak Shop at Chester Pike and Burton Lane on Monday night, according to Folcroft Borough Police. The restaurant's owner and long-time staff say this is the first time had an issue at the family-owned shop for more than five decades.

Security footage shows customer taking tip money

What we know:

The incident happened Monday night, with $60 in cash reportedly taken from the tip jar.

Cameras inside Leo’s Steak Shop recorded one of the last customers Monday night as he checked out and received his food. Steve Mullan, owner of Leo’s Steak Shop, said the man reached into the tip jar, counted out the cash one by one, and put the money in his back pocket.

Mullan said the money in the jar is divided among employees at the end of the night. "It’s nice a little perk, you know, it’s not great or grand, but it’s something to them, some people are using it to take a bus here or a trolley," said Mullan. "There are hardworking people here, they’re all just trying to get through life the same way, what makes you think it’s OK to steal from them?

Mullan said the tip jar, which sits out front, has never been targeted by theft before.

Police said they are now investigating the theft. Some employees said they recognized the man, leading them to believe he may have been a previous customer.

What they're saying:

Regular customers expressed disappointment and responded by refilling the tip jar after hearing what happened.

"I feel pretty bad I wish I could give more, I put a little bit of money in their little tip all the times that I come here," said Yohn Hall, a customer.

Rich Gale, another customer, recalled the generosity of the staff and said, "It’s just bad considering a staple that’s been here for years."

"We’re not even guarding it or worried about it’s just how we are and people think, they always have something to say about our neighborhood and we always say we have the best people here in the world, and we’re not worried, but that man, he’s just another type of person," said Mullan.

What's next:

Folcroft Borough Police are still seeking the suspect and urge anyone with information or anyone who recognizes the man to come forward.

Police are also encouraging the individual to turn himself in.

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed if police have been able to identify the suspect or recover the stolen money.