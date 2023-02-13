65-foot whale washes up on New Jersey beach

article

Officials in New Jersey are investigating the death of another whale after they say one washed up on Manasquan's inlet beach on Monday.

Police say they are unsure of what kind of whale it is, but they guess it's a calf, roughly 65 feet long.

Authorities say they are pulling the whale out to more shallow water with hopes it doesn't get caught in the rocks. They say they do not have an exact time frame of when the whale will be removed, but it is expected that it will remain on the beach until Tuesday.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center, located in Brigantine, is volunteering with the investigation of the whale death, type, and cause of its arrival to shore.

Police say they will not have any more information until the volunteers finish their investigation.