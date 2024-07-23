16-year-old boy killed 'execution' style in Oxford Circle shooting; 3 suspects sought: police

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a teenager was killed in a shooting that occurred in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4:04 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Van Kirk Street.

Upon arrival, they say a 16-year-old boy suffered four gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The teen was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by police where they say he succumbed to his injuries at 4:39 p.m.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley was at the scene and spoke with Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, who gave more details into the fatal shooting.

After reviewing private surveillance footage, Chief Small said three male shooters chased the victim and fired over 50 gunshots.

The chief says the footage then shows the victim collapse and two of the shooters stand directly over him and continue to fire more shots from just a few feet away.

"It appears that this was an execution type homicide of this 16-year-old male," said Chief Small.

Small said the victim was temporarily staying with a family at a home on the block where the shooting occurred.

The three suspects were last seen in a white sedan that fled from the rear driveway of Van Kirk Street.

Police say the victim had previous run-ins with the PPD.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more updates.