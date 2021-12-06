6th grade student discovers anti-semitic sticker outside of synagogue

A sixth grader found a hateful message in the parking lot of a synagogue on the final day of Hanukkah.

The Adath Emanu- El Synagogue was preparing to celebrate the end of Hanukkah on Sunday afternoon. Rabbi Benjamin David said they needed the Festival of Lights like never before because of the pandemic.

Hundreds of people came out in support of the synagogue and to stand against the hate that spawned an anti-Semitic sticker left on their property.

"To have an opportunity to come together as we did last night in this remarkable display of solidarity was something I think every soul was really craving," he said.

David said a very brave 6th grader spotted the sticker that reads

"We are everywhere" with a swastika below it.

"We have to call out hate and prejudice when we see it," said David. "I am the grandson of Holocaust survivors. I take hate seriously, and I’ve committed my life and by rabbinate to eradicating to teaching the timeless values of our people."

Local and state leaders have reached out to the Rabbi in support.

Congressman Andy Kim posted the following: "As we reach the end of Hanukkah, I ask that you join me to show that love and unity are everywhere, not hate."

People in the community are furious that these types of things still happen in 2021.

"It’s beyond horrific, I’m African American obviously, and sometimes it’s really hard to teach that to your children to understand that type of hate that’s in the world right now," said Nicole Nicholas.

A message meant to hurt instead opening people's eyes to the work that still needs to be done to have a more inclusive society.

"It’s important that we teach our kids that otherness is not bad," said David. "Otherness need not be scary. We should learn from each other and we should strive to get to know each other."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-8300.

