7 found dead in Moorhead, Minnesota home identified after autopsy

The 7 victims found dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota home on Saturday evening have been identified after preliminary autopsy results ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death. Blood samples from the 4 adults and 3 children have been transported to a lab for further investigation, with no timeline for the results of that analysis.

The victims found inside the home on 4400 block of 13 Street South were currently living at that address. They have been identified as:



Belin Hernandez, age 37

Marleny Pinto, age 34

Breylin Hernandez, age 16

Mike Hernandez, age 7

Marbely Hernandez, age 5

Eldor Hernandez Castillo, age 32

Mariela Guzman Pinto, age 19



According to the Moorhead Police Department, the investigation is still very active. A definitive cause of death will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Welfare check at Moorhead home

According to police, family members were conducting a welfare check when they found the individuals and called 911. The Moorhead Police Department and Moorhead Fire arrived around 7:50 p.m. Saturday and first responders confirmed the deaths of four adults and three children. Police did not initially share the number of people found dead until Sunday afternoon.

No violence

Police are continuing to investigate the deaths and say there are no signs of violence or forced entry.

Local law enforcement say they asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to assist in processing the scene Saturday night.

