7-year-old boy shot and killed in Chester; $65K reward offered

article

Police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chester.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, April 5, on the 2600 block of Swarts Street.

Responding officers found Sinsir Parker in the middle of the street, suffering from gunshot wounds to the face. Parker succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED STORIES:

Police: Two 15-year-old boys fatally shot in quadruple shooting in Chester

Advertisement

23-year-old dead after triple shooting in Chester

Victim critically injured after triple shooting in Chester

A reward for information leading to an arrest in the case has increased to $65,000.

"That idiot took the life of a little child whose only responsibility was to be a child,” Chester's police commissioner said at an afternoon press conference.

Police said they found a car believed to be involved in the shooting and urged the public to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact City of Chester Det. Victor Heness at 610-447-8429 or via email, or Delaware County Det. Daniel McFarland at 610-891-4716.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP