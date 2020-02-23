23-year-old dead after triple shooting in Chester

article

Police are investigating following a deadly triple shooting in Delaware County.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at 7th and Lamokin streets in Chester.

Police said 23-year-old Randy Maultsby was found laying face-down in the street suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim was hospitalized for further treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

While on scene, officers located two additional victims: an 18-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and a juvenile who suffered a gunshot wound to his upper shoulder/neck area. Both victims were hospitalized in fair condition.

Investigators said an older white model Kia Optima with heavy rear-end damage may have been involved in the incident. The vehicle was last seen traveling east on West 7th Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Jamison Rogers at 610-723-7991 or Det. Dan McFarland at 610-891-4716.

According to police, the incident marks the seventh homicide in Chester this year.

