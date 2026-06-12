700 FIFA World Cup tickets being given to Philadelphia community organizations, Shapiro says

The Brief Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Soccer have partnered to distribute 700 free FIFA World Cup tickets to 19 local community organizations. Philadelphia Stadium will host five matches in the Group Stage, and one in the Round of 16. Brazil, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Curaçao, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Haiti, and the Playoff 2 Winner will play in Philadelphia.



Pennsylvania will give 700 free FIFA World Cup tickets to nearly two dozen Philadelphia community organizations through a partnership announced Friday by Governor Josh Shapiro.

What we know:

Philadelphia Stadium – known locally as The Linc – will host six matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, starting this Sunday night.

Five of the matches will be in the Group Stage, and one will be in the Round of 16 round on the Fourth of July.

Brazil, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Curaçao, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Haiti, and the Playoff 2 Winner during the Group Stage will play in Philly.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Friday announced a partnership with Philadelphia Soccer to distribute 700 free match tickets to 19 local community organizations.

Shapiro said the initiative gives Pennsylvanians "the opportunity to be a part of the biggest sporting event in the world."

What we don't know:

The community organizations that will receive the tickets were not announced. Shapiro also did not specify which matches the tickets will be for.