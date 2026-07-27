19-year-old flees country after being charged with child sex abuse material

The Brief Shahnoor Khurram Afridi, 19, is believed to have fled the country after he was charged with child sexual abuse material. Police began investigating Afridi after receiving cybertips from Yahoo, Snapchat, and Facebook. It's believed that Afridi fled to the United Arab Emirates.



Investigators are searching for a 19-year-old Bucks County man who they say fled the country after he was charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials.

What we know:

Officers from the New Britain Township Police Department on June 5 served a warrant at Shahnoor Khurram Afridi's home, during which investigators say they discovered child sexual abuse material on his devices.

Shahnoor Khurram Afridi, 19, is described by police as 5'5", 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators first became aware of Afridi after receiving CyberTips from Yahoo, Snapchat, and Facebook.

After being arrested and charged, investigators say Afridi fled the country to the United Arab Emirates. There is currently an active fugitive from justice arrest warrant for Afridi.

What they're saying:

Shahnoor Khurram Afridi, 19, is described by police as 5'5", 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.