article

Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old woman reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Police say Carolyn Thomas was last seen Friday on the 2900 block of Bonsall Street just after 4 p.m.

Thomas is described as 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a floral dress, tan and black open-toed shoes, and a tan and black summer hat.

Anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!