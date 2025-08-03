77-year-old man killed in machine accident on South Jersey farm
CINNAMINSON, N.J. - An older man is dead after a tragic accident at a farm in Cinnaminson this weekend.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded to Hunters Farm on Union Landing Road after a farming accident around 10 a.m. Sunday.
The victim, identified as 77-year-old John Howard Hunter, was found dead.
Officials say he suffered fatal injuries from a machinery accident.
What we don't know:
No further details about the accident have been released, including his injuries.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Cinnaminson police.