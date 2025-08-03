Expand / Collapse search

77-year-old man killed in machine accident on South Jersey farm

By
Published  August 3, 2025 2:39pm EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A 77-year-old man was found dead at a farm in Cinnaminson on Sunday morning.
    • Officials say he was the victim of a machinery accident.
    • The victim was identified, but further details have yet to be released.

CINNAMINSON, N.J. - An older man is dead after a tragic accident at a farm in Cinnaminson this weekend.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to Hunters Farm on Union Landing Road after a farming accident around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, identified as 77-year-old John Howard Hunter, was found dead.

Officials say he suffered fatal injuries from a machinery accident.

What we don't know:

No further details about the accident have been released, including his injuries.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Cinnaminson police.

New JerseyCrime & Public SafetyNews