8 bridges connecting Pennsylvania-New Jersey get toll hike

Motorists who frequently use toll bridges to pass between New Jersey and Pennsylvania will notice an increased fee to cross over the Delaware River with new toll hikes now in effect.

For the first time in 10 years the Delaware River Toll Commission raised prices on eight of their bridges Sunday, including the Trenton-Mooresville Route 1 bridge, New Hope-Lamberville Route 202 bridge, and I-78 bridge.

Tolls for motorists who use the cash lanes will bump from $1 to $3, while E-ZPass riders will have to pay $1.50.

According to the toll bridge commission, the new increase stops current E-ZPass riders from effectively subsidizing the cost to process cash customers.

The toll hike comes at a time when motorists across the nation are paying nearly $3 per gallon of regular-grade gasoline.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, down two cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.11 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.86, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $1.89 a gallon a year ago at this time.

