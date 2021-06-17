At least 10 injured in crash involving SEPTA bus in Cobbs Creek

article

Officials say at least 10 people have been injured in a crash involving a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

It happened at 57th and Larchwood around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. SKYFOX flew over the scene which showed several vehicles involved in the crash.

According to officials, all injuries appear to be minor. One victim was transported to CHOP.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

