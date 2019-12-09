9 cats killed in New Jersey house fire

article

Nine cats died as fire swept through a house in Manchester Township, New Jersey.

No one was home when the blaze broke out in the residence on Rabbit Court Sunday afternoon.

Smoke and flames were coming from the side of the one-story home when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

