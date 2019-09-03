9 injured after Upper Merion police chase ends in crash with SEPTA bus

article

Nine people are injured after a police pursuit that began in Upper Merion ended in a crash with a SEPTA bus in Mantua.

It happened at 37th and Spring Garden streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, Upper Merion police were in pursuit of three robbery suspects, who crashed into the bus.

Five bus passengers, the bus driver and three people who were in the SUV that crashed into the bus were injured. The injuries were non-life threatening.

Details about the robbery that sparked the pursuit were not immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.