9-month-old girl shot in head in apparent accidental shooting in Chester, police say

Police say a 9-month-old girl is expected to survive after being shot in the head in Chester.

It happened on the 400 block of Frank Young Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The baby was first treated at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and has since been transported to DuPont for further treatment.

The shooting appears to be accidental, according to police.

The investigation is going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

