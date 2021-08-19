Expand / Collapse search

9-month-old girl shot in head in apparent accidental shooting in Chester, police say

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Delaware County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
CHESTER, Pa. - Police say a 9-month-old girl is expected to survive after being shot in the head in Chester.

It happened on the 400 block of Frank Young Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The baby was first treated at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and has since been transported to DuPont for further treatment.

The shooting appears to be accidental, according to police. 

The investigation is going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

