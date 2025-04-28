9-year-old NJ boy with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy surprised with new wheelchair-accessible van



Last month we told you about a local 9-year-old boy with a challenging disease and how the community was rallying around him to help him get a van that could change his life.

Well, he got that van! It was part of a very big surprise Monday.

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce caught the special moment.

What we know:

It's a big present for a 9-year-old boy—a brand-new $70,000 wheelchair-accessible van—and it will change Killian Bauer’s life.

"It feels nice—it's brand new," said Killian's mom.

Last month, we introduced you to Killian, whose health is declining with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

We watched Killian’s mom, Amanda, struggle to get him into and out of the family van, making simple errands and family outings nearly impossible.

"It's the little things... he wants to go grocery shopping," Amanda said previously. "I try my best to lift him—he’s 148 pounds of dead weight."

But Monday, all of that changed.

Killian’s mom and brothers, teachers, classmates, and friends surprised Killian with the new van at his Egg Harbor Township school.

Cheering him on as he rolled into his new ride for the very first time, they handed him his car keys on a figment chain.

Killian was feeling a bit overwhelmed but shared a soft thank you.

"I know he's super happy and excited," Amanda said. "We are definitely eternally grateful for everyone who showed up today—everyone who donated. It means the world that I can get him out of the house."

Kelly Hunt, a teacher at Killian's school who is also on the board of the Donny Fund—a local nonprofit that donates to families with children who have catastrophic illnesses—was there to support. Hunt also taught Killian’s mom, Amanda, in 5th grade.

"It's nice she was one of my kids, and now I get to help one of her kids through the Donny Fund," Hunt said.

The Donny Fund donated $1,000 toward Killian’s new van, which was ultimately made possible through the Jett Foundation, community donors, and other organizations, including Michael’s Cause and Ryan’s Quest.

"When you see that the child now has the ability to be mobile and to do things with their family, which wasn’t necessarily as easy before this, it's just very heartwarming," Hunt added.

Killian and his mom can now drive to Disney World at the end of the school year, one of Killian’s favorite places. But today, they’re happily keeping it low key, with big smiles all around.

"Where are you off to first? Gonna go to McDonald's... and then home," Amanda said.