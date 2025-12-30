9 yorkies rescued after owner dies: ACCT Philly

The Brief ACCT Philly is managing the care of six adult yorkies and three puppies after their owner passed away. The dogs are being distributed to various rescues, with one going to Doggie Style Pets. ACCT Philly emphasizes the importance of having a written plan for pets in case of unexpected events.



ACCT Philly is stepping in to care for a group of yorkies after their owner, a breeder, passed away.

What we know:

ACCT Philly has taken in six adult yorkies and one with three puppies.

The dogs are being distributed to different rescue organizations to ensure they find new homes.

Yorkies rescued by ACCT Philly after owner dies. | ACCT Philly

One of the yorkies will be going to Doggie Style Pets, while the rest are being sent to various rescues.

ACCT Philly is using this situation as a reminder for pet owners to have a written plan for their pets in case of unforeseen circumstances.

What we don't know:

Details about the deceased owner or the specific rescues receiving the dogs have not been disclosed.