9 yorkies rescued after owner dies: ACCT Philly

Published  December 30, 2025 4:32pm EST
The Brief

    • ACCT Philly is managing the care of six adult yorkies and three puppies after their owner passed away.
    • The dogs are being distributed to various rescues, with one going to Doggie Style Pets.
    • ACCT Philly emphasizes the importance of having a written plan for pets in case of unexpected events.

PHILADELPHIA - ACCT Philly is stepping in to care for a group of yorkies after their owner, a breeder, passed away. 

What we know:

ACCT Philly has taken in six adult yorkies and one with three puppies. 

The dogs are being distributed to different rescue organizations to ensure they find new homes. 

Image 1 of 5

Yorkies rescued by ACCT Philly after owner dies. | ACCT Philly

One of the yorkies will be going to Doggie Style Pets, while the rest are being sent to various rescues.

ACCT Philly is using this situation as a reminder for pet owners to have a written plan for their pets in case of unforeseen circumstances. 

What we don't know:

Details about the deceased owner or the specific rescues receiving the dogs have not been disclosed. 

The Source: Information from a representative with ACCT Philly.

