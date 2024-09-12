Delaware dispatchers help rescue boat stranded in England: Here's what happened

Police dispatchers in Delaware; a 911 caller in Albania; and a boat emergency in England - all separated by thousands of miles, but brought together for one incredible story.

It all began on a Wednesday afternoon last month when Dover Police Department dispatchers received an unusual call.

The caller was from Albania, reporting that their brother’s boat was sinking in the English Channel off the coast of Dover in England.

Delaware police say the mistaken call was made after an internet search for "Dover Police Department" resulted in their number.

"The family member thought they were calling Dover, England, but was connected with our agency here in the United States," the Delaware department said.

However, that didn't stop the Delaware dispatchers from helping!

One collected critical information, while another started making international notifications to help save the boat.

"Just 15 minutes and 48 seconds after the initial call, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed they were on their way to rescue the vessel," police said.

Their heroic efforts paid off for a happy ending!

Police say they later received confirmation that the boat and everyone on board was safely returned to the Port of Dover in England.