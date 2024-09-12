SS United States says pier landlord thwarted relocation efforts, tried to sell ship

The Brief The SS United States Conservancy claims their landlord, Penn Warehousing, interfered with efforts to relocate the historic ship and tried to broker their own sale of the 1,000 foot vessel despite not owning it. The ship, built in 1952, was ordered to leave its birthplace on the Delaware River by Sept. 12 after "decades of decay" saw it fall into a state of disrepair. Organizers signed an agreement with Okaloosa County, Florida to allow the ship to become part of the world's largest artificial reef after failing to find a new place to dock the ship. The SS United States, christened in 1952, still holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.



The SS United States Conservancy, a non-profit organization that oversees the historic ship docked in Philadelphia, filed an "urgent motion" accusing their landlord of interfering with efforts to relocate the ship and trying to sell the vessel despite not owning it.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the SS United States could become part of "the world's largest artificial reef" as part of an agreement signed by Okaloosa County, Florida officials. The 1,000 foot ocean liner was ordered to leave its birthplace on the Delaware River by September 12 after "decades of decay."

"Reefing is not the Conservancy’s preferred scenario for the SS United States. In an intense and all-hands-on-deck effort to keep the ship safely afloat, we have conducted a massive nationwide search for a new temporary location — a search that has thus far yielded no viable alternatives," a statement to supporters read.

"With our hand being forced by Penn Warehousing, and scrapping being the only other viable option, we believe reefing is the more dignified outcome."

Featured article

Up against the deadline on Thursday, the SS United States Conservancy filed a motion in U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania against Penn Warehousing, alleging they blocked their efforts to relocate the vessel and tried to "advance a scheme to seize America's Flagship for its own financial benefit."

They say Penn Warehousing demanded $3M from the Conservancy and from Okaloosa County, and blocked a contract for the sale of the SS United States. It's further alleged that Penn Warehousing attempted to negotiate its own sale of the SS United States, even though they don't own it.

"We’ve been dealing with the impacts of Penn Warehousing’s underhanded tactics for some time, but the revelation that they attempted to negotiate the sale of the ship without our knowledge or authorization is upsetting," Conservancy President Susan Gibbs said.

"It is more proof that Penn Warehousing has engaged in a deliberate pattern of behavior intended to force the Conservancy’s default, and seize the SS United States, so that they can sell the historic ship for their own financial gain."

SS United States

Gibbs, the granddaughter of the ship's designer, William Francis Gibbs, added that Penn Warehousing admitted at trial to doubling the ship's rent in what she called "a deliberate attempt to force the vessel off her pier."

She added that Penn Warehousing has tried to circumvent the court's order by interfering with alternative arrangements with willing partners in an effort to seize the ship. Gibbs claims Penn Warehousing made several "unfounded claims," including the assertion that the ship is causing damage to the pier.

"We have laid out our case in court filings, and we hope that justice will prevail," she said.

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops.

Featured article

On its maiden voyage, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph.

The ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

She became a reserve ship in 1969, spending her retirement years on Philadelphia's Delaware waterfront.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.