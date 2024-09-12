This Philly suburb is one of America's best small towns, travel experts say

article

Good things really do come in small packages - especially when you're traveling around the United States.

The country's best small towns were recently revealed by Travel + Leisure magazine, and a Philadelphia suburb topped the prestigious list!

New Hope in Bucks County was named the "Best Small Arts and Culture Town."

Despite having only a few thousand residents, the charming small town has been dubbed a "mecca for theater, history, and charming hospitality."

Related article

New Hope is just an hour's drive from both Philadelphia and New York City, and boasts some of the best food, shopping and places to stay.

Looking to make a trip? Travel + Leisure broke down everything you need to know.