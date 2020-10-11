911 services restored for Kent, Sussex County AT&T customers after brief outage

article

Officials in Delaware say 911 services for AT&T cell customers in Sussex County and Kent County are fully restored following a brief outage Sunday morning.

A spokesperson from Delaware's Department of Homeland Security says AT&T customers in Kent and Sussex can resume dialing 911 for emergencies.

Officials say AT&T cell customers had been "experiencing difficulties" when trying to connect to 911 via phone or text. No reason was immediately given for the glitch.

The reported outage briefly covered two of three counties in Delaware, including the capital city of Dover and shore towns like Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach.

