$93K sought from Pennsylvania nursing homes amid inspections

State health officials say civil penalties totaling more than $93,000 have been assessed against nursing care facilities in Pennsylvania amid hundreds of complaint investigations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Saturday that nursing home surveyors have conducted more than 1,470 inspections of nursing homes since the beginning of February. There have been more than 900 complaint investigations, and 10 sanctions were finalized, the department said.

“We know that congregate care settings, like nursing homes, have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine. “That is why we remain committed to protecting the health and well-being of our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians by continuing to hold nursing home operators accountable, as necessary, to ensure they are providing safe care. If you see something at a nursing home that doesn’t seem right, we encourage you to speak up.”

Last year, the department conducted 5,381 inspections of 3,637 nursing homes, including 3,285 complaint investigations, the department said. A total of 213 sanctions were finalized against nursing care facilities and civil penalties totaled more than $2.5 million dollars, the department said.

Sanctions can result in civil penalties, admission prohibitions, license revocation or the facility being placed under a provisional license, which can require more inspections than normal, among other things, officials said.

