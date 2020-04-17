98-year-old woman who beat coronavirus cheered by Montgomery County hospital staff

article

A 98-year-old woman was discharged from a Montgomery County hospital with great fanfare after she defeated the novel coronavirus.

Rita was applauded by the staff at Holy Redeemer Hospital as she was taken down the hallway by healthcare staff.

According to the hospital, Rita spent 17 days battling the virus before her "triumphant win."

"Thank you everyone who worked together to send Rita back home," the hospital wrote on Facebook.

