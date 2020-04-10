First COVID-19 patient taken off ventilator at LVH-Muhlenberg discharged from hospital

Hospital staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg in Bethlehem celebrated a man being discharged from the hospital after a 15-day battle with COVID-19.

Chris McMillan was discharged from the hospital on April 6 after spending eight days in an induced coma on a ventilator. The hospital reports McMillan was the first COVID-19 patient at LVH-Muhlenberg to come off a ventilator.

Video shows hospital staff lining up cheering and clapping as McMillan was reunited with family members. McMillan praised the nurses and other staff at LVH–Muhlenberg calling them absolute heroes and amazing.

“It’s not a joke,” McMillan said. “We should shelter and separate ourselves from it because the other side of the coin is a battle.”

To date, Lehigh County has 1,562 COVID-19 cases, including 16 deaths.

