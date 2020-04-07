Expand / Collapse search

Recovered patient who spent 10 days on ventilator sent off in style by hospital staff

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman who spent 10 days on a ventilator due to COVID-19 was "sent off in style" as she was discharged from a Texas hospital.

The 44-year-old woman had gone to the emergency department at St. David's South Austin Medical Center with a cough and fever, and later tested positive for coronavirus.

KEYE reports the patient spent a total of 16 days in the hospital, 10 of which were spent on a ventilator.

After recovering from the virus, medical workers lined up in the hospital's lobby to cheer and applaud her as a staff member brought her to the exit in a wheelchair.

