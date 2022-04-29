'A boon for the city': Small businesses hope Broad Street Run will funnel business to Philadelphia

The Broad Street Run returns to Philadelphia this weekend, and local businesses hope the influx of tourism will help them hit the ground running in a post-pandemic spring.

Organizers say 27,000 runners are expected to participate in the 10-mile jaunt through Center City, which is the most in the nation for a run of its length.

Several vendors set up shop in the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday to market goods and services, a welcomed sign for business owners beaten down by the pandemic over the last two years.

Some believe the impact of a large event like the Broad Street Run is two-fold.

"Bring in that many people both inside and outside the city is a boon for the city itself and the businesses," Broad Street Run organizer Anthony Bocchicchio said. "I think it’s just good for the general morale of the city to raise people's happiness, for lack of a better word, for what they’ve gone through past two years."

Forecasters are calling for pleasant running conditions on Sunday, with highs hovering in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies.

The city has announced several road closures and detours that visitors and participants should be aware of. More information on the Broad Street Run can be found here.