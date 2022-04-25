Broad Street Run 2022: What you need to know for the 42nd annual event

article

Runners are set to gather at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue for the 42nd annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run on May 1 at 8:00 a.m.

"I'm thrilled to welcome back runners to the Blue Cross Broad Street Run on its traditional May date," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "Thank you to everyone who got vaccinated so we can have a safe race."

Although the date of the race is back to its original time, there are still several changes runners and spectators should be aware of.

Here is what you need to know as the city prepares for the 10-mile event.

Who is running in this year's race?

According to the City of Philadelphia, thousands of runners have registered for the event, but only runners who submitted proof of vaccination can run in person. All other registrants can complete the race virtually.

About 27,500 people are expected to run in-person and 900 are set to run virtually.

Are COVID-19 protocols in place?

Due to COVID-19, spectators are encouraged to stay home and support virtually.

Additionally, all post-race activities, including the awards ceremony and medal distribution are limited to registered runners and different entertainment zones will replace the former cheer zones.

What is the location of the physical course?

This year's race will end on Pattison Avenue due to ongoing construction in the Navy Yard near League Island Boulevard.

Post-race activities will take place in the parking lot next to the NovaCare Complex on Pattison Avenue.

Due to a change in the location of the new finish line, the 2022 race course will require runners to:

Run west on John F. Kennedy Boulevard toward 16th Street.

Turn left onto 16th Street.

Run south to Market Street.

Make a left on Market Street for one block.

Follow 15th Street south to South Penn Street.

Return to Broad Street.

Runners will again be diverted off Broad Street in South Philadelphia, turning east at Hartranft Street. The course will:

Follow Hartranft Street (Phillies Drive) east to Citizens Bank Way.

Turn right to go south on Citizens Bank Way (11th Street) to Pattison Avenue.

Turn right to go west on Pattison Avenue toward Broad Street.

End along Pattison Avenue (west of Broad Street).

To reach the finish line, runners will need to cross the intersection at Broad Street.

What road closures are being set up for the race?

Road closures for the race will begin at 2 a.m. on the day of the event.

The following roads will be closed:

2:00 a.m. Pattison Ave from S 20th St to Broad St

4:00 a.m. Broad St from Olney Ave to Windrim Ave

7:00 a.m. Broad St from Windrim Ave to Pattison Ave

7:00 a.m. 15th St from Arch St to Chestnut St

7:00 a.m. JFK Blvd from Broad St to 16th St

7:00 a.m. 16th Street from JFK Blvd to Market St

7:00 a.m. Market St from 16th St to Broad St

7:00 a.m. Hartranft St from Broad St to Citizens Bank Way

7:00 a.m. Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft St to Pattison Ave

7:00 a.m. Pattison Ave from Citizens Bank Way to S Broad St

7:00 a.m. S 20th St from Packer Ave to Pattison Ave

When will roads reopen?

Roads will be reopened after street sweepers clean up the race route.

According to the City of Philadelphia, it is expecting streets to reopen by noon with the exception of some areas near the finish line and post-race activities.

What public safety measures are being put in place?

To get details about the race, text RUNPHL to 888777.

Additionally, the use of drones is prohibited at the race.

Are there events after the race is over?

After the race and post-race festivities, an official after party will be held at Chickie's & Pete's located at 1526 Packer Avenue in Philadelphia.

The party, which is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is open to people of all ages.

Shuttles will be available to take runners from the finish line to the party.

What charities does the race benefit?

The Blue Cross Broad Street run has five partners who benefit directly from the runners' donations and pledges.

The partners include The American Cancer Society, The American Association of Cancer Research, the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Students Run Philly Style and Back On My Feet.

What are the rules for the virtual race?

For runners participating in the virtual race, it can be run anytime, but results must be submitted here by May 15, 2022.

Virtual runners are not eligible for monetary prizes or group awards.