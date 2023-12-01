Abandoned basket of puppies found after New Jersey woman heard crying in woods

article

A New Jersey animal rescue is trying to find the person who left a basket of puppies in the woods to endure below-freezing conditions.

The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter said a woman found the three puppies in the woods Thursday near Gershal Road and Eppinger Avenue in Pittsgrove.

The woman, according to the shelter, was feeding her outdoor cats when she heard whimpering in the woods and found the pups trapped inside a basket.

One of the puppies was already dead, and the other two were emaciated, dehydrated and cold, the shelter said.

The surviving puppies were taken to South Jersey Animal Shelter where staff says they're being showered with love and affection as they're nursed back to health.

"These little ones have shown us already how resilient and special they are," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The puppies have not yet been made available for adoption. The shelter is collecting donations to help aid the pups' recovery.

Anyone with information about who may have abandoned the puppies is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Barracks.