Accident in Berks County sends 5 to hospital, including 3 police officers

Authorities say a traffic accident sent three Berks County police officers to the hospital, but their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Reading police say the officers were in an unmarked police car that collided with a sport-utility vehicle that went through a traffic light at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police at the scene said the three, all plain-clothes criminal investigators, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people from the SUV were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately known.