Ace! Pickleball is officially coming to Center City this week

In case you missed it, pickleball is the latest sports obsession among Gen Z and retired folks alike!

And with courts popping on every corner, Philadelphia is hopping on the pickleball train.

Professional-sized courts will open to all pickleball enthusiasts in Dilworth Park starting Thursday, and sticking around until October 21.

You can reserve a time to play through the CityPickle app from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The pop-up courts will cost $40 an hour, with $6 paddles for rent.

Welcome to the "City of Pickleball Love!"