Administrative assistant with the Malvern Police Department retires after 35 years

An 81-year-old woman who has been part of the Malvern Police Department for more than three decades is retiring.

"I'm going to miss the guys," Ann Novelli told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

Novelli, an administrative assistant, is retiring Friday after 35 years of service to Malvern Police Department.

“I’m like mom you got to retire. You are 81. Come on have some fun. She’s just like I love it here so much," daughter Beth Wheeler said.

The lifelong Malvern resident started back in 1985. Since then she’s been through six police chiefs and she’s kinda become like everyone's mom.

"Our officers sat many times with family dinners at her house. Years ago before computers, she would come in and typewriters were needed if an arrest was made she would be here actually typing it out for the guys," Malvern Police Chief Louis Marcelli said.

As the citizens of Malvern say thank you, Novelli is looking forward to sleeping in and maybe taking up a hobby.

