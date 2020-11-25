New Jersey fire chief, wife thankful after adopting 2 siblings

November is National Adoption Month and on this Thanksgiving Eve, there's a family with a lot to be thankful for.

After being longtime foster parents to two siblings, a New Jersey fire chief and his wife were finally able to adopt them.

The Moore family, of Turnersville, New Jersey, happily made it official. Four-year-old Thomas and three-year-old Grace are officially apart of the family.

"It was a big sigh of relief made it to end result now we can live happily ever after," Gerard said.

Gerard Moore is a volunteer fire chief in Washington Township. His fire company shared a post of the proud day on Facebook. It was an adoption by way of Zoom on what happened to be National Adoption

After spending more than 1,500 days in the foster care system.

"It’s worth it all the heartache, all the heartbreak, all the work involved. It’s worth it the children are worth it," Rhonda said.

Grace and Thomas know that last week they celebrated a “name change," but to them — their mom, dad and sister, Mia, who is also adopted through foster care, have always been their family.

"There are a lot of kids that are still lingering in foster care that need help," Rhonda said.

During National Adoption Month, Rhonda says she hopes their story inspires others to take interest in the foster care system.

Rhonda has two grown children. These three adopted blessings are fulfilling the couple’s dream of having a family. Together, drawing them even closer this Thanksgiving.

"I wouldn’t take anything back that we have done during this entire journey," Gerard said.

