House fire kills man; injures woman, 5 police officers, 2 firefighters in Camden County: officials

Tragedy unfolded in a Camden County community as one man died in a house fire, while a woman, five police officers and two firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The call came Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, for a house fire on the 400 block of Cooper Foley Road, in Waterford Township, officials said.

Crews found the house fully engulfed when they arrived on scene as Waterford Township police walked into the fire, in an effort to rescue two residents in the burning home.

The officers found a woman inside and were able to bring her out to safety. Officers went back in to try and rescue a male resident, but the flames and smoke were too heavy and they were unable to locate the man.

Meanwhile, multiple fire crews were on scene, fighting to bring the heavy flames under control.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews then found the man, identified as 89-year-old James Lucas, dead inside the building.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Five Waterford Township officers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two of those officers were then transported to Temple University Hospital for additional treatment.

Two Waterford Township firefighters were treated for burns at an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.