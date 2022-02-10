Adventure Aquarium’s parent company offering free tuition, books for all employees

article

Herschend Enterprises, the parent company for the Adventure Aquarium, announced it will cover the full price of tuition, fees and books for its employees who choose to further their education.

According to Adventure Aquarium, its 11,000 employees are being offered this opportunity through Herschend’s GROW U. program, which aims to make it easier for employees to pursue their dreams through education.

"Herschend’s GROW U. is not only a significant and transformational investment in our employee’s growth but also our love culture in action," said Herschend Enterprises CEO Andrew Wexler.

The opportunity is available to seasonal, part-time and full-time employees. Herschend’s GROW U. is offering more than 100-fully-funded diploma, degree and certificate programs in various fields, including business administration, culinary arts, finance, technology and marketing.

RELATED: Camden officials distribute KN95 masks, as slow rollout of free masks nationwide begins

Partial funding up to $5,250 per year will also be available for more than 100 programs in the fields of hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design, according to the company.

Tiffini Bullock, the Director of Human Resources at Adventure Aquarium, said the program will help the company’s employees grow. "Our team members’ success is our success – and that’s why we’re thrilled to make this benefit available to all regardless of their role in the company and without the burden of debt," Bullock said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter