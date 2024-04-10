Aerosmith coming to Philadelphia for farewell tour this year

article

You definitely "Don't Want to Miss a Thing" when these rock icons make their way to Philadelphia later this year.

Aerosmith are setting off once again on their "Peace Out" farewell tour with a stop at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia fans can witness history on stage on September 23.

Related article

"Every night will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band."

The Black Crowes are also returning as the special guests for the show.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.