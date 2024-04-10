Expand / Collapse search

Aerosmith coming to Philadelphia for farewell tour this year

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 10, 2024 1:51pm EDT
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - You definitely "Don't Want to Miss a Thing" when these rock icons make their way to Philadelphia later this year.

Aerosmith are setting off once again on their "Peace Out" farewell tour with a stop at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia fans can witness history on stage on September 23.

"Every night will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band."

The Black Crowes are also returning as the special guests for the show.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.