Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
2
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Airbnb bans indoor security cameras to safeguard guest privacy

By Chris Williams
Published 
Travel
Fox TV Stations

Take a peek inside Shrek's Swamp home on Airbnb

Stay at Shrek's swamp treehouse for free this October. The mud-laden swamp home is available for a two-night stay with up to three guests. (Credit: Airbnb).

Airbnb says hosts are now banned from using indoor security cameras in order to prioritize the privacy of guests. 

The online homestay rental company said it once allowed indoor security cameras in common areas of listings, such as hallways and living rooms. However, hosts had to disclose the property had cameras on the listing page. 

"Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb," Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, said in an online message. "These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community."

7055b54e-

An Airbnb logo (download app page) displayed on a smartphone is seen in L'Aquila, Italy, on september 9th, 2023. Some metropolises and countries are imposing restrictions on Airbnb hosts to protect the hotel industry. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPho

Expand

The company said most listings on its website do not report having security cameras. 

Airbnb also updated its policy regarding outdoor security cameras and other devices. The company  said doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors are allowed but must be disclosed to guests before they book the property. However, the cameras cannot monitor indoor spaces and cannot monitor outdoor areas where there's a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as an enclosed outdoor shower or sauna. 

RELATED: Texas couple sues Maryland man after Airbnb nightmare

The new policy will go into effect on April 30. Violations could include having the property removed from Airbnb listings.  

Last year, a couple sued a Maryland man after discovering hidden cameras in the Airbnb they rented from him. The lawsuit alleges "Plaintiffs’ privacy was invaded by multiple hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors that had been placed in the bathroom and bedroom at their Airbnb rental." 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 