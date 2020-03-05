Alaska Airlines announces ‘March-Forward’ sale with rates starting at $20

article

Alaska Airlines is offering rates for a low as $20 one-way for their two-day “March Forward,” sale.

"We might lose an hour this weekend, but you’re gaining low fares to get to great destinations!" the airline’s website says.

The sale ends March 7 for travel scheduled between March 19 and May 20, 2020.

Multiple airlines have launched sales and are offering travel waivers amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Alaska Airlines' website says the following on its travel advisories page:

"In the last couple of weeks, we have seen the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation shift rapidly in the United States. Our hearts go out to those around the world who've been impacted by the virus.

The director of the U.S. Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) who advise the country on public health, has said that the risk to the general public remains low and encourages Americans to go about their lives, that includes travel to California, Oregon and the state of Washington."

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning on social media page urging international travelers to avoid countries with a Level 3 travel health notice.

On their blog, Alaska Air said they are upgrading their cleaning process "as an extra level of precaution," and will focus "more attention on the areas of the cabin which are touched most frequently." These areas include:

• Arm rests

• Seat belts

• Tray tables

• Overhead controls: air vent, light button, call button

• Exterior and interior door handles to lavatories

The airline also said all of its aircraft that are grounded overnight will get a deep cleaning to the front and back of seats, window shades and handles on carry-on compartments.

In addition, to keep employees and passengers safe, the airline said:

• We’re enhancing aircraft cleaning between flights and will continue to evaluate our cleaning procedures. This is in addition to the regular cleanings between flights.

• We’re slightly adjusting our beverage service and will temporarily not be refilling used cups, including in First Class. We encourage you to #FillBeforeYouFly to help us reduce our onboard waste. Our regular food and beverage service is not affected.

• Flight attendants may wear gloves during our food and beverage service.

•We’re also suspending warm towel service in First Class. We’ll reevaluate this again in two weeks. We will discontinue onboard recycling for two weeks, in order to reduce touching passenger-handled materials. We’ll continue to collect and recycle materials on Horizon Air’s simplified beverage service of water and orange juice.

• We’re encouraging guests to travel with hand sanitizer or anti-bacterial wipes out of an abundance of caution. Wipes can be used to clean armrests and tray tables. Note: The use of commercially available cleaning wipes on our leather seats can deteriorate the top coat of the leather. The wipe might look dirty, but it’s actually the leather dye color that’s coming off.

The airline currently operates throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.