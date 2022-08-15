'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council

Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council.

"As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.

He went on to say that the city of Philadelphia is "at a crossroads."

"Philadelphia is the poorest big city in the country. We are staring down the highest murder rate in our history. Too many people don’t feel safe in their homes, their cars, on our transit systems and streets. Too many residents and businesses lack the basic opportunities necessary to thrive in our communities."

He ended his announcement saying he "will never stop working to create a Philadelphia that lives up to its promise for all."

In June, the 67-year-old Democrat tweeted that he was "seriously exploring the option of running for Mayor of Philadelphia."

Full resignation announcement:

"Today, our city is at a crossroads — Philadelphia is the poorest big city in the country. We are staring down the highest murder rate in our history. Too many people don’t feel safe in their homes, their cars, on our transit systems and streets. Too many residents and businesses lack the basic opportunities necessary to thrive in our communities. But while the challenges we face are great, so too is the opportunity we have to be the city our people deserve. Now more than ever, we need to enact common sense and practical solutions to improve the lives of all Philadelphians, prioritizing public safety in a meaningful way.

"Ours is a city of fighters and believers and I will never stop working to create a Philadelphia that lives up to its promise for all."