Allen Iverson predicts NBA Finals parade for Sixers with addition of LeBron James

The Brief Allen Iverson & Tyrese Maxey met with fans Monday at Dynasty Sports inside Oxford Valley Mall. The Sixers legend predicted an NBA Championship for this year's team, with the additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a core that includes Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe.



Allen Iverson is making a championship prediction for Philadelphia 76ers fans.

The Sixers legend says he knows the team will win the NBA Finals with LeBron James, predicting the city will celebrate with a parade.

"I know. I know for a fact it’s going to happen. It’s gonna end with a parade. I promise you that," Iverson said.

What they're saying:

Iverson shared the prediction while meeting fans alongside current Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey at Dynasty Sports inside the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne. More than 1,000 fans packed the concourse, waiting in line for hours to take photos and collect autographs from the two franchise stars.

Iverson, who led Philadelphia to the NBA Finals in 2001, spent extra time connecting with the crowd.

"I inspire them and they inspire me. If I can make them happy," Iverson said. "This used to be me looking up to NBA legends like Michael Jordan."

The buzz surrounding the appearance extended beyond the autograph tables, as fans discussed the prospect of LeBron James pairing with Maxey and the Sixers in pursuit of a title. When asked whether he truly believes Philadelphia can reach the Finals with James, Iverson made it clear he was not merely offering wishful thinking.

"Do I think? Do I think? I know. I know for a fact it’s going to happen," Iverson said.

Asked whether he had shared that forecast directly with James, Iverson smiled: "I don’t need to tell him that. He knows that."

Philadelphia has not returned to the NBA Finals since Iverson led the team there in 2001, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

Local perspective:

A special day for Sixers fans

The event also delivered unforgettable moments for attendees across generations.

Stephanie Zanders traveled from Orlando, Florida, to surprise her mother with an opportunity to meet Maxey for her birthday.

"I flew all the way here from Orlando, Florida, to surprise her. To meet her favorite player Maxey — that’s a great present," Zanders said.

Her mother, Mary Jane Daday, said she had no idea the trip was planned. When asked where the encounter ranked among her all-time birthday gifts, Daday ranked it at the very top — number one, or even number zero.

Maxey also helped celebrate Lois Mackey’s 90th birthday, fulfilling a bucket-list dream for the longtime supporter.

"It was my lifetime bucket list. I love him," Mackey said.

Asked what she loves most about the young guard, Mackey didn't hesitate: "He always smiles."

As Iverson and Maxey wrapped up signings and photos, fans left energized by the team’s direction and the prospect of another title push. For Iverson, the forecast remains firm: if James lands in Philadelphia, the season will end with a parade down Broad Street.