Driver, 82, dead after losing control of car, slamming into Woodland Township home

The Brief George Sears Jr., 82, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a home, sparking a fire, Monday afternoon in Woodland Township. Susan Sears, 76, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. Neighbors say the elderly couple who live in the home escaped safely.



A driver is dead and a passenger is in serious condition after losing control of their car and slamming into a home, sparking a fire.

What we know:

New Jersey State Police say the deadly crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday on County Road 563 near milepost 42.9.

George Sears Jr., 82, and Susan Sears, 76, were traveling in a Subaru when police say George Sears lost control of the car.

The vehicle slammed through two fences and crashed into an occupied home where it burst into flames, state police say.

The flames spread to reach the home, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

George Sears suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Susan Sears was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The elderly homeowners were inside at the time of the crash but escaped safely, according to neighbor Benito Renaudo.

Safety Concerns Along Route 563

What they're saying:

Renaudo noted that the area has a history of accidents, prompting him to make repeated efforts to improve safety along the roadway.

"I put some beacon lights out there, so everybody can see this, and it’s not just a dark curve," explains Renaudo, who added that he spent $1,000 to install a flashing arrow sign.

"I put a telephone pole up. I have this thing lit up like Christmas and I don’t know what else I can possibly do," said Renaudo.

Renaudo stated that he has contacted Burlington County officials regarding the ongoing danger, but insists that broader intervention is necessary.

"We don’t feel safe," says Renaudo. "If I have to put logs up so we don’t die just to get our mail, something’s wrong."