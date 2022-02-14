Allens Lane in Mount Airy rededicated to honor Black leader Richard Allen

A street in Mount Airy was rededicated Monday to honor Richard Allen, one of America’s most influential Black leaders.

Allens Lane was originally named after former Philadelphia mayor William Allen. He was one of the wealthiest in Philadelphia during his time, using his money to support public interests including the building of Independence Hall and the establishment of the University of Pennsylvania.

William Allen also opposed the Declaration of Independence and was a known slave owner.

The street has now been rededicated to honor Richard Allen, a former slave who started the African Methodist Episcopal Church, which became the first national Black church denomination in the United States.

Richard Allen fought endlessly for racial justice and equality. Local leaders say his impact must not be forgotten.

Allens Lane in Mount Airy has been rededicated to honor former slave and Black leader Richard Allen.

"I am not proud that I did not know who Allen’s Lane was named about," said State Representative Chris Rabb. "When I found out I was upset. But that’s not enough is it? We must act and when we act together, beautiful things happen."

SEPTA is also renaming the Allen Lane station in Richard Allen’s honor.

