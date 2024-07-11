Amazon helps Florence Twp. Fire Department build disaster recovery kits in new partnership

The Florence Township Fire Department didn’t go far to seek support to build disaster recovery kits for victims. The Fire District Administrator, Bob Tharp, said they went right next door to their neighbor, Amazon.

"Our great partnership here with Amazon and Florence Township, that’s done so much for the community and their motto is it’s a one-stop shop, and wow, they really have everything we’re talking about for this kit," said Tharp. "This is another tool that we have in our toolbox as firefighters to help stabilize an incident, preserve property and help the community recover."

The disaster recovery kit contains a blanket, notepad and pen to jot down important information, a flashlight, wipes, and large zip-loc bags to hold documents, ID’s and valuables.

The kit contains a blanket, notepad and pen to jot down important information, a flashlight, wipes, and large zip-loc bags to hold important documents, ID’s and valuables.

There’s also a FEMA approved booklet with resources and next steps after a fire.

"It gives them a list of questions that they’re able to fill out—the date of the fire, the time of the fire. Important information they may not think about like who they spoke to, which fire departments arrived, who’s investigating it, which police departments came," said Ashley Bledsoe, Career EMT at Florence Township Fire Department. "It just helps them because after a fire you’re so devastated you don’t think of all the things you potentially lost inside your house and it helps you reorganize your thoughts."

The recovery kit items are assembled in a small bin, then placed into a bigger Rubbermaid storage box to provide victims a space to store salvaged property.

"We’re here to make everybody’s life better, and unfortunately, so much of our interactions with people are in their worst hour," said Fire Marshal Brian Richardson of Florence Township Fire District #1. "So anything that we can do to make them slightly better."

Amazon Senior Operations Manager Clint Carroll said they thank their firefighters, as many of their associates also live in the community.

"So we are literally neighbors. If you look out the window of the fire department you’ll see our facility," said Carroll who manages Outbound Operations at Amazon ABE8. "We provide pretty much anything, and we provide it quickly, and we’re very proud of that, so when we saw the shopping list, we were more than happy to help. It’s heartwarming for myself as a former military service member to see that people think through, not just the I’ve got to put out the fire, but the human element of all of this."

The Florence Township Fire Department expects to roll out the recovery kits in about three weeks. Emergency crews will have them on hand while responding to incidents.