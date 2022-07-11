Amazon Prime Day: Millions of deals - including some from Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Amazon Prime Day is upon us - but it seems Amazon isn't the only retail giant offering big deals for the big day!

As far as shopping days go, Prime Day is right up there with Black Friday for most consumers. And while the official day begins on July 12, some deals are starting hours before:

You can save a hundred bucks on an Acer Notebook Computer with a 15-and-a-half-inch display and Intel 4 processor, starting at $289.99.

For the coffee lover, Kuerig single serve coffee makers are 45 percent off at just $60.

Something for the kids, $50 off Amazons Echo Show 5 smart display with a Prime Day price of $34.99.

However, before you start on a shopping spree, financial experts say not every deal is necessarily a good one.

"At the end of the day, consumers if they can wait they're better off waiting until the fall especially as we get closer to Black Friday for the best deals of the year," said Dan Roccato, Professor of Finance at the University of San Diego.

Amazon rivals are throwing their hat in the ring when it comes to deals for consumers ready to shop!

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are all offering two days of deals to coincide with Prime Days, which run through July 13.

Reminder: You must be a Prime Member to get in on all the Prime Day deals on Amazon.