Amazon Prime Day: Police offer these tips to prevent package thefts

With Amazon Prime Day comes mounds of packages sitting at your door - a welcome sight for porch pirates!

Local police are asking residents to stay vigilant as the deliveries start to pile up in the coming days.

The Cherry Hill Police Department offered these safety tips to help "keep your packages in the condition they arrived in."

Track your packages and use delivery alerts

Bring packages inside as soon as they are delivered

Have high value deliveries sent to a secure pickup location, or require a signature

If you're away, ask a trusted neighbor to move your packages out of sight

"As always, be alert of your surroundings and if you see something, please contact the police."