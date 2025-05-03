Man killed by hit-and-run driver in West Philadelphia, police say

article

The Brief A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in West Philadelphia late Friday night. Philadelphia police are actively searching for the driver and the vehicle.



An unidentified man was hit by a vehicle and killed in West Philadelphia late Friday night, officials said, and a search for the driver of the vehicle is ongoing.

What we know:

Police were called to the 400 block of North 63rd Street late Friday night, just after 11:30, on the report of a pedestrian hit.

Responding officers found an unidentified man had been hit by a vehicle that took off after striking the man.

He was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center where he died from his injuries a short time later.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release any details regarding the vehicle or the driver. No other details were released regarding the victim.

The Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division is investigating the fatal hit-and-run.