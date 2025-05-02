Philadelphia weather: What to expect as rain, thunderstorms on the way for weekend

The Brief Temperatures have been above normal and conditions have been dry, but that is about to change. Most of Saturday is likely to be dry, but as the day turns into evening, thunderstorm chances go up and storms could pack a punch.



The Delaware Valley has been experiencing warm and dry conditions over the last few days, but that will all change this weekend as rain and thunderstorm chances go up, while temperatures fall closer to normal.

What we know:

What We Know

Friday has been an above-average, warm day with some pop-up rain activity and overnight, into Saturday, temperatures will remain mild.

Most of Saturday stays dry, with just a 30 percent chance of rain and temperatures heading into the 80s, mirroring Friday's conditions.

All of your Saturday activities, including the MS Walk and all of the other varied events taking place across the Delaware Valley should all be fine, provided they are happening in the morning to mid-afternoon.

As Saturday progresses into dinnertime, thunderstorms will begin to fire up. We are facing a marginal risk of severe weather with these storms, with small hail and damaging wind gusts as the main threat. We could also see some heavy downpours with Saturday night’s weather.

What's next:

As the weekend evolves, showers remain for Sunday morning and most of next week we’ll be dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals for some of these storms could be impressive, which will help with the drought situation.

Temperatures will drop closer to normal for this time of year, topping out in the low 70s into next week.

What you can do:

