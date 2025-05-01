Video: Delco woman seen defecating on another car in road rage video

The Brief A woman dubbed the "Delco Pooper" was arrested by Prospect Park police. 44-year-old Christina Solemeto was taken into custody after police say she was seen defecating on another car in a viral social media video. Solemeto tells FOX 29 she has "a sickness."



A Ridley Park woman was taken into custody Thursday night after a wild road rage video that police say showed her defecating on the hood of another car.

What we know:

The "Delco Pooper" as many dubbed her on social media was identified by police as Christina Solemeto, 44, of the 700 block of Chester Pike. FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell was there when she was arrested.

O’Connell asked, "Can you tell us what happened?"

Solometo responded "The lady chased me. She chased me and I asked her not to attack me" she said.

Timeline:

The video was taken Tuesday evening and has now been seen millions of times on social media. The video shows the woman getting out of her car and defecating "liquified feces" on the hood of the car of another woman, according to police. She is seen in the video smiling while getting back into her black Nissan. The same Nissan was parked outside of her home Thursday night when she was arrested. Police say it started as a road dispute and escalated.

"They were both headed in the same direction. They both live not far from one another. And the woman in the dark colored car thought the woman was following her when she was just going home," explained Sgt. Henry O’Neil of the Prospect Park Police.



The incident happened near the corner of 4th and Madison Streets about a half a block away from a Little League field where neighbors say the "Delco Defecator" was the talk of the town.

What they're saying:

"I don’t know it’s been running through my mind all day since I heard about it," said one neighbor.

"Just another day in Delco," said another nearby resident.

Solameto was booked on charges including indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and a summary offense of depositing waste on the highway.

As she was getting arrested Solemeto said, "I have a sickness." Solometo didn’t elaborate on the sickness. But the bizarre case has now gotten international attention. Just not the kind this local police chief wants.

"It can’t happen in this community. No town wants this to happen in their town. I mean the recognition a town gets over this kind of thing, it's really unwelcome. We don’t want this" said Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna.

What's next:

According to court records Solemeto posted a $1,000 cash bail. Her next court appearance is May 19th at 9 a.m.