Convenience store customer kidnapped, robbed by man who got into the unlocked car: officials

The Brief Warminster Township police obtained surveillance pictures that show the suspect wearing a baseball hat and mask over his mouth area. Police say the suspect got in the back seat of a customer’s unlocked car. Police say the suspect forced a customer to drive to ATM and withdraw money.



A scary scene in Bucks County as Warminster police look for a suspect in connection to a kidnapping and armed robbery outside a Wawa.

The victim, taken at knifepoint to an ATM to withdraw cash.

What we know:

Surveillance pictures show a man Warminster Township police are trying to identify after they say the suspect kidnapped and robbed a person.

It started at the Wawa on Davisville Road. Police say it was after 1:30 Tuesday morning when the victim came out of Wawa and got in their car to find a man with a knife in the back seat.

Police say the door had been left unlocked. Investigators say the suspect forced the victim to drive to an ATM and take out money.

The victim drove to the PNC in Warminster Township and the FCCB in the Justa Farms Shopping Center in Upper Moreland Township. The suspect then had the victim drive him to the German Club in Warminster where he got and ran off into the tree line.

What they're saying:

"It's scary. It's scary," said Maria Wolfson who heard what happened as she left Wawa Thursday night. "I'm really surprised because I thought this was such a good neighborhood," she said.

Linda Applegate says she won't even unlock her door until she's at her car. FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson talked to her at leaving Wawa. "From a distance, unlocking your door ahead of time, somebody could get in your car," she said.

The suspect was wearing a baseball hat and a mask over his mouth area.

"It's scary. It is. It's very scary. And thank God she's ok," said Applegate about the victim.

What you can do:

If you have any information call Warminster Police at 215-672-1000.