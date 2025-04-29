Remains of woman missing since 2010 found inside car at the bottom of Cooper River

article

The Brief The remains of a woman who was reported missing in 2010 were ID'd after her car was found in Cooper River last spring. Bernadine Gunner, 52, was last seen in July 2010 driving a blue 2006 Hyundai Elantra. No cause of death was reported by prosecutors on Tuesday.



Investigators say the remains of a woman who had been missing for more than a decade were found inside a car at the bottom of Cooper River last spring.

Bernadine Gunner, 52, was reported missing by family members in July 2010, and was last seen driving a 2006 Hyundai "after threatening to take her own life."

Fourteen years later, a dive team located Gunner's car on the river bed and collected remains that were sent for DNA testing to positively identify Gunner.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over Cooper River in July 2010 when authorities pulled Gunner's car from the water.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Bernadine Gunner was reported missing in July 2010 by family members after "threatening to take her own life."

After more than a decade without answers, a dive team found Gunner's blue 2006 Hyundai Elantra submerged at the bottom of Cooper River.

Remains taken from the vehicle were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification and positively identified Gunner.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors did not report a cause of death.

It's also unknown just how long Gunner's vehicle was submerged in the river.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to all those who assisted with returning Bernadine to her family," Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

"Missing person cases are heartbreaking because family members are left wondering what happened to their loved one."